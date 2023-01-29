HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old missing from Horry County is considered endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen Friday at her home on Carolina Pointe Way near Little River, police said. She has green hair, is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds.
Griffin is considered endangered because of her young age, according to police.
Anyone with information about Griffin’s location is asked to call police via dispatch at 843-248-1520.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.