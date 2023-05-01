HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head late Friday night at the One n Done bar in Horry County, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Kaleb Brown, 14, of Longs, died at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Seacost Medical Center, Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Another person was hurt in the shooting at the bar located on 3505 Highway 544 near Cox Ferry Road, Horry County police said.

Police said the shooting victims were not at the scene when officers arrived but that two people later showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Count on News13 for updates.