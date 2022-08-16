HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the person killed late Saturday afternoon in a shooting near Conway, and authorities said Tuesday that another teenager has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the case.
Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
A spokesperson for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed the charges on Tuesday.
Horry County police are handling the investigation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.