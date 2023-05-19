CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teenager in Horry County in August 2022 will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Damien Rodriguez, who was 14 at the time, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Noah Garrett. Authorities said Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road.

Rodriquez is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill two other juveniles, the solicitor’s office said. Authorities said in August 2022 that a 13-year-old was also shot at but was not hit or injured.

Family Court Holly Wall judge issued the ruling on Thursday after prosecutors filed a motion to have the case moved to General Sessions Court, the solicitor’s office said.

No additional information was immediately available.

