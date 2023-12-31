HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was killed after he was hit by a vehicle along Highway 17 early Sunday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Austin Barnard died at the scene, the coroner’s office said. It happened at about 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
