HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson explained in a video on Tuesday why a jury found a man not guilty of murder in the deaths of two people in the Galivants Ferry area.

Brandon Gore’s mother told police that Gore admitted to the killings to her, according to police. However, during the trial, the mother said she was lying.

“You expect that to happen when you got family members there put in a really bad spot having to come in and testify against their flesh and blood, so without something else, the jury cut Brandon Gore loose,” Richardson said in the video.

Richardson said there just wasn’t enough evidence in the case.

“This one was one that didn’t have any DNA, it didn’t have any phone records, it didn’t have a lot of the evidence that you would want in a substantial murder case,” Richardson said. “What it did have was the defendant telling his mom ‘I did it.'”

Richardson said the case was still tryable because of statements that were made, but “when family members back up, you’ve got a jury here — 12 people — that don’t know anybody. That’s one of the qualifications for sitting there.”

Richardson said it’s hard to get 12 people who aren’t attached to a case to understand what happened with a case in such a small period of time given the rules of evidence.

“I believe there are reasons for the rules, so I’m not sour grapes,” Richardson said. “I do believe that you should not be able to present hearsay in a case.”

“We thought we had it right,” he said. “But the evidence as it formed up was shaky at best, because it was family members who you almost — it’s a given that they’re going to back up when it comes to trial.”

Richardson said Gore isn’t “out of the woods” yet because he still has to be tried for drug trafficking charges.

Richardson added that trafficking means a person has more than a personal-use amount of drugs, and it carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Richardson said people have asked if the people who backed up on the stand could be prosecuted for perjury.

“It would have to be a very egregious case of perjury, and you just have to go on to the drug case and try him for drugs,” Richardson said.

Richardson said the drug charges are newer charges.