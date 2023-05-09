HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 1,600 students will earn their degrees Wednesday from Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

Of those 1,600 both on-campus and online, 700 of them will walk the stage in Myrtle Beach.

The graduates come from more than 70 different programs and range in age from 17 to 71. They also come from all over, including Maine to Colorado and even as far as China and the Philippines.

HGTC President Marilyn Murphy Fore said it’s been another triumphant year for the college. Some notable accomplishments she points out include 95% of its nursing students passing the RN exam and the launch of several new programs.

Fore said there are also several special graduates this year.

“She was a daughter, is a daughter of our of our professors and she just passed away from cancer,” Fore said. “She was in early twenties and she earned a degree, so we’re going to be granting her degree to the family.”

The commencement ceremony is at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

“It’s a joyous period of time for the college that we get to celebrate all of those that have achieved their degree,” Fore said.