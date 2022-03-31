HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday in the Conway area, according to police documents obtained by News13.

Jarquise Jermaine Greene, 17, of Conway, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to online booking records.

Horry County police were called to the Sudz Car Wash in the 2300 block of Highway 544 after the victim said he was meeting with Greene at the car wash to sell his tires when he was robbed, according to police.

Greene allegedly pulled up in a blue Ford Ranger and a group of people exited the woods, put the tires in the back of Greene’s truck and then he drove off. The victim was also hit in the face by one of the suspects, according to the report.

Police later went to a home on Soho Court where Greene’s mother answered the door, according to the report. Greene allegedly told police his truck was two hours away getting the windows tinted, but later changed the story and said the truck was parked in a neighborhood behind the house, according to the report.

Greene then reportedly gave his phone to an officer who found a Facebook profile and other information that correlated to the robbery, according to police.

Greene is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday evening.