HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — Eighteen Horry County homes were evacuated late Monday morning because of a gas leak, authorities said.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 11:37 a.m. to the 600 block of Black Pearl Way near Myrtle Beach.
A spokesman for Dominion Energy said the line was damaged by a third-party doing excavation work in the area.
No injuries were reported, and residents were able to return to their homes as of 1:30 p.m.
