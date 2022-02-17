18% of suicides are in seniors. What does that mean for Horry County retirees?

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County’s growing population base of retirees might signal a need for more mental health resources in the area.

Those 65 years old and older made up 17.7% of suicides in South Carolina from 2014 to 2018, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

South Carolina ranks 23rd in the nation for elder suicides, with a rate of 17 deaths per 100,000 people over the age of 65, according to America’s Health Rankings.

That rate increases as a senior ages, with those over the age of 85 more at risk. Nationally, the suicide rate for that age group of 19.8 per 100,000 people, compared to 18.5 for those ages 75 to 84, and 15.8 for those between the ages of 65 and 74.

However, those numbers are likely underreported, according to America’s Health Rankings, since factors like refusing food, medications or liquid aren’t typically recorded as suicide attempts or deaths.

Last year, 7.6% of those over the age of 65 reported that they had frequent mental distress, with South Carolina ranking 22nd in the nation.

The Waccamaw Center for Mental Health has seeing an increase in people seeking treatment across all age groups, according to Lori Parrish, a program manager for the organization.

Parrish said the most common mental health diagnosis for seniors is depression and anxiety, which can be influenced by factors that go along with aging.

“Some of that is changes in their environment, the loss of family and friends, feeling more isolated, and even changes in location,” Parrish said.

That can include moving to a new city, or to an assisted living facility.

The death of a spouse can also increase feelings of isolation. What to keep an eye out for, Parrish said, is when those feelings continue beyond what’s considered standard, when anxiety is consistent or when problems are happening daily.

“While grief does last, there are some things that go beyond grief to depression,” she said.

A United Way of Horry County Needs Assessment Survey found that 54% of those who took the survey said that they needed mental health help the previous year. However, that survey primarily went out to families through Horry County Schools.

Statewide, 18.2% people are aged 65 and older, according to U.S. Census data. That statistic is higher in Myrtle Beach, where 21.5% of residents belong to that age group. In Horry County, a quarter are 65 years old or older.

That boost in retirees hasn’t gone unnoticed by a Myrtle Beach suicide prevention advocacy group, which is hearing from families who have lost an elderly loved one.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen more people that have been affected by it,” said Mike Kurinzi, the co-chair of Myrtle Beach’s Walk Out of the Darkness Community Walk.

Kurinzi, who lost his oldest son to suicide about five years ago, has heard from several people in support groups who have lost either spouses, or elderly parents.

One participant lost their father after he was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“There’s countless examples of it,” Kurinzi said.

The number of people joining the annual awareness and fundraising walk who have lost an elderly loved one has also increased over the last two years.

“In speaking what people what we’ve learned is that it effects them a lot,” Kurinzi said. “Either loss of a spouse, and they become very depressed, which leads to suicidal ideation or attempts.”

The elderly can face barriers to seeking treatment, according to Parrish. It might be hard to afford the cost of treatment on a fixed income. Transportation can also be a problem, especially if the elderly have to rely on other people to drive them places.

And then there’s generational differences about how mental health is seen.

“I think stigma and mental health is very unfortunate for all populations,” Parrish said.

Availability is another issue. Medicare Part B covers one depression screening a year.

But when it comes to specific providers, there’s not many options.

There are no geriatric psychiatrists covered by Medicare within 50 miles of Myrtle Beach. There are two mental health providers covered by Medicare within 15 miles of Myrtle Beach, and four within 25 miles.

When treating an elderly patient, Parrish suggests tweaking the approach to involve that patient’s circle. While therapists often meet one-on-one with their patient, they should also connect with spouses, an adult child or other family. Therapists should understand how capable that patient is at making decisions, and talk to primary care providers to rule out any possible medical issues. Interventions also need to be things that the patient is able to implement.

Parrish said that COVID-19 has highlighted the mental health needs for many populations, but especially the elderly, who are at a higher risk of death or serious illness if they contract the virus.

Safety precautions, like social distancing, have also exasperated issues.

“Older folks sometimes are really isolated and COVID has increased that significantly,” Parrish said. “So there has been an increase in isolation, an increase in anxiety.”

COVID-19 has impacted senior suicides in Myrtle Beach, according to Kurinzi.

And when it comes to local resources, most are aimed at youth.

He’s seeing the stigma around mental health and suicide change through social media.

“The younger generation are much more willing to discuss it and talk about their feelings,” Kurinzi said. “Older people, a lot of them are at an age where men, especially, don’t discuss feelings or things of that nature.”

He encourages anyone experiencing suicide ideation to call prevention hotlines or reach out to groups. The Walk Out of the Darkness group can also provide support for those who have lost a loved one.

“We want to keep you here,” Kurinzi said.

If you or a loved one are considering suicide, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255.