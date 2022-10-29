HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-wheeler has blocked multiple lanes of traffic after getting stuck on Highway 17 in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 3:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive near Little River. An 18-wheeler is stuck and blocking multiple lanes of traffic, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on the scene, according to HCFR.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice, due to possible delays and for the safety of those on the scene.