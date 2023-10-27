HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested an 18-year-old for sexual exploitation of a minor on an app called Discord, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaleb Nicholas Sherman was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on the app, according to the department.

After conducting a search warrant, Sherman was charged.

Sherman was released on a $30,000 bond and his case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the department said.

