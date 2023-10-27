HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested an 18-year-old for sexual exploitation of a minor on an app called Discord, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Kaleb Nicholas Sherman was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on the app, according to the department.
After conducting a search warrant, Sherman was charged.
Sherman was released on a $30,000 bond and his case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the department said.
Count on News13 for updates.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.