HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Thursday for alleged criminal activity on a messaging app involving a minor, the department said in a Facebook post.

Aiden Mahon, 18, of Galivants Ferry was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office said Investigators received a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on the messaging app, “Kik”.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.