HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning along Highway 905 near Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Jonah Prince, 19, of Loris, died after the single-vehicle crash at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, McSpadden said.

The crash happened near Sarvis Farm Road, which is near the North Carolina border, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash remains under investigation.