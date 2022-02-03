$1M in state funding to address flooding concerns along Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — $1 million in state funding is coming to Horry County to help address repeated flooding along parts of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The funding will cover the cost of the floodplain benching of Socastee Creek, which aims to divert flood water from the Socastee and Forestbrook areas bordering the waterway by lowering the banks to give excess water more space to flow.

Horry County Council member Cam Crawford said Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-District 34, and Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford, R-District 68, helped secure the funding.

“Cleaning that Socastee Creek out and then creating an area for excess water that occurs during a hurricane or flood for water to go into instead of backing up and going into houses or neighborhoods, I think that will be a big benefit for the Forestbrook community,” Crawford said.

Brian Rowsey lives in the Forestbrook area just several hundred yards from the waterway. He bought his home in 2018 and said the flooding has only gotten worse.

“So now I’ve got to bring in $40,000 worth of dirt just so my house doesn’t flood when I build on it,” Rowsey said.

Rowsey doesn’t think the work on Socastee Creek will change the worsening flooding on his property.

“You can’t stop the water,” Rowsey said. “The water is just going to get worse. There’s nothing they can do to fix it.”

On the other side of the Intracoastal, one solution is a buyout of 61 eligible homes. So far 48 homeowners have signed up and started the process.

“Next month they’ll start making offers and trying to move those properties through the system,” Crawford said.

Crawford said the floodplain benching work should start within the year.