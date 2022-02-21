1st Black detective in Horry County talks about 50-year career

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) —Ralph Vaught is a crucial part of Black history in Horry County.

In 1973, he became the second Black police officer in the county. His friend, Joe Blaine, was the first.

Vaught met Blaine when he was in the Air Force.

He worked at a radio station in Chadbourn, North Carolina, for 19 years before he got the call that would eventually change his life and the Horry County jail system.

Blaine encouraged Vaught to apply for a job on the police force since he was an officer in the military.

Vaught said it took him three years to join the police force.

“I kept coming back and Chief Johnson would tell me, ‘Son I just don’t have anything today,'” Vaught said. “I would wait two or three months and I would get the same mouth every time. So after about the third or fourth time, I had a friend named Cleveland Stevens who was an attorney. He was the second Black attorney to come into Horry County. James Stevens was the senator at the time, and he was real good friends with Cleveland. So he talked to Senator Stevens, and that Friday I got a call, and I was hired.”

Vaught and Blaine would become partners because they were both Black, and were only assigned to Horry County’s historical Black neighborhoods like Atlantic Beach, Freemont and Longs.

“Whenever an incident took place in a Black area Joe, and I were assigned to it,” Vaught said. “We did not have a six hour or 12-hour shift. We worked whenever the call came in, no matter what time it was. There were many nights that I came home and put one foot in the bed, had to pull it back out and get dressed to go on a call.”

Vaught and Blaine weren’t allowed to arrest white people in the area until 1975. Vaught learned very quickly how the people he arrested felt about him being a Black officer.

“The first warning that we got was a man that lives in Gaul Bluff Road,” he said. “Joe went to the house, and I stayed in the car. Joe went on the man’s porch knocking on the door, he came to the door, and he asked him ‘What do you want?’ Joe said ‘We have a warrant for your arrest.’ He said to Joe, ‘You can’t arrest me, you know you can arrest me.'”

The man called them racial slurs all the way to the station.

Despite receiving some backlash from certain community members, Vaught said he stayed fair no matter what race someone was. Which is how he accidently desegregated Horry County jails.

“They put me in charge of taking care of the inmates that came in, and I brought in two Black guys in that was intoxicated,” he said. “They had a cell up there that they call the drunk tank. So, since they were drunk, I put them in the drunk tank. There were already five or six white guys in the drunk tank. And when the chief came in, I told him about it. And he asked me about it. And I told him what I did. He said, ‘Well, that’s the way it’s going to stay.’ He said, ‘I’m not angry at you, I’m happy you did what you’re supposed to do. You did the right thing. You made it right.’ That’s how we integrated the jail during that time.”

In 1978, Vaught was promoted to sergeant and would continue to move up the ranks. Three years later, Vaught would become the first Black detective in Horry County.

Vaught was passionate about his job and making sure that Horry County was a safe community. It didn’t take long for others to see his passion, too.

Vaught would make history again becoming the first jail director in Horry County.

Vaught retired in 1999 from his jail director position, but was asked by his friend Phillip Thompson to come back to the sheriff’s office to be the first supervisor at the Horry County Police Department, where he currently works.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Ralph when are you going home?’ And I tell them, ‘When the good Lord calls me,’“ Vaught said.