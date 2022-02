HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire heavily damaged a home Wednesday evening in Nichols, but there were no injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the fire on the 7000 block of Bellaire Drive. Authorities have not said how many lived in the home.

Crews from the Loris Fire Department helped fight the fire. No additional information was immediately available.

