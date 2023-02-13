HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges after forged electronic prescriptions were used in December to get drugs from three Horry County pharmacies, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Aaron Avina Martinez, 20, allegedly used the fake prescriptions to get oxycodone and promethazine with codeine from two different pharmacies in Little River and one in Myrtle Beach, the warrants obtained by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division showed. Kai Xavier Carter Vargas, 18, allegedly drove a vehicle used in the commission of the crimes.

Martinez was charged with six counts of violating drug-distribution laws and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23, according to online jail records. He posted a $30,000 bond and was released on Jan. 27.

Vargas, who is facing three counts of accessory after the fact to a felony, was booked into jail on Friday and released on Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond, jail records show.

According to the warrants, all of the prescriptions used the name of a doctor who confirmed to authorities that they were forgeries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

