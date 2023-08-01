HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man and woman were arrested Sunday evening after an apparent road rage incident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, according to Horry County police.

Shirley Cox, 66, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, while Edward Sealy, 67, was charged with third-degree assault and battery. They were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released the next day after posting bonds of $2,000 and $1,000, respectively, online booking records showed.

Officers were called at about 5 p.m. to the area of Addison Cottage Way in Murrells Inlet about a possible fight and found a that Black Kia Soul and a motorcycle had been involved in a crash, a police report said. During the investigation, officers determined that the crash was the result of a road-rage incident that started at the traffic light on Pine Avenue and Highway 17 Business.

According to the report, the motorcyclist allegedly approached the passenger side of the car that Cox and Sealy were driving, hit the side mirror, and then gave them a hand gesture before driving off.

Once the light changed, the motorcyclist turned right onto Highway 17 Business and was followed by Cox and Sealy, the report said. Cox was driving and Sealy was a front passenger.

The pursuit continued onto a service road until the motorcyclist came to a dead end at a gate, the report said. The motorcyclist then turned and headed back toward the car, going into the grass to pass it, but the car stayed in front of the motorcycle and the two vehicles collided.

The report said Cox and Sealy then got out of their vehicle, approached the motorcyclist and stopped him from driving away. Sealy then allegedly repeatedly pushed the motorcyclist’s bike down while Cox grabbed him.

During the fight, the police report said a bystander tried to intervene and ended up getting bumped by the motorcycle and pushed into the car. The bystander called 911 and left the scene to get help while waiting on officers to arrive.

A short time later, EMS arrived and took the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, the police report said. No information about his injuries was immediately available. Cox, Sealey, and the bystander declined medical attention.