HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed after crashing their vehicle into a tree on Saturday before it caught on fire, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 9:55 p.m. along Roman Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about four miles north of North Myrtle Beach.

The vehicle, a 1994 Buick Sedan, was traveling north on Roman Road when it drove off the right of the road and hit a tree, state troopers said.

No other information was immediately available.