HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people displaced after a fire Tuesday morning in Horry County are being offered assistance by the American Red Cross, authorities said.

No one was hurt in the fire on Thompkins Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at about 6:10 a.m.

Authorities said an outside fire extended to a nearby recreational vehicle. No additional information was immediately available.