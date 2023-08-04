HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two dogs are dead in a house fire on the 3000 block of Dusty Road in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire near Loris at about 3:52 p.m. when a shed caught fire.

There were no reported injuries and Loris Fire Department assisted on the call, according to the post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.