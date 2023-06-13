HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two families are displaced after a multi-unit residential structure fire in the Socastee area, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of Plantation Road, HCFR said. There were no injuries.

HCFR said the displaced families will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.