MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – As a South Carolina lawmaker filed a pair of bills Tuesday aimed at punishing Russia and supporting Ukraine, the owners of two Grand Stand liquor stores have already begun their own boycott of Russian products.

The legislation proposed by Rep. Russell Fry of Surfside Beach would bill prohibit the investment of state funds in companies owned, in whole or in part, by Russia and would ban the sale of Russian alcohol in the state.

However, in the meantime, the owners of Myrtle Beach Liquors and Surfside Beach Liquors are already refusing to buy any more alcohol made in Russia. One of the owners is a native Ukrainian and still has family there.

Talking about the chaos, Curtis Parker said it’s “sad that we had to get to this point. The Ukrainian people are some of the nicest people you could possibly meet. They’ll give you the shirt off their back. I think us Americans should stand behind the Ukraine people.”

Parker said he doesn’t think the boycott will negatively affect his business.

“I think a lot of our clientele here will understand,” he said. “They will get something else and support Americans instead.”

The only Russian liquor they have is Russian Standard vodka. Parker said a lot of people who come to his stores think Smirnoff and Nikolai vodka are Russian. However, both are made in America.

“Make sure you read the back of the bottle before you boycott what you’re drinking,” he said.

Anyone who wants to show support for the people of Ukraine can attend a rally at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Skywheel, which will be lit in blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine.