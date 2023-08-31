HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men are in jail after being arrested for allegedly setting fire to a home near Conway late Saturday night, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13.

William Chandler Cummings-Goins, 20, of Little River, and Keshaun McCray, 20, of Conway, are charged with second-degree arson and seven counts of attempted murder, according to online bookings records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Seven people were in the home when the fire started, but the police documents do not indicate whether anyone was injured.

Horry County police were called at 11:45 p.m. Saturday about a structure fire on Hedricks Short-Cut Road, and officers were told by Horry County Fire Rescue that an accelerant had apparently been used to start the fire, the police report said.

Officers then talked to someone who had been in the home who said they smelled smoke and saw the underpinning of the home on fire when they got out, the report said.

According to the warrants, investigators determined that McCray and another person poured an accelerant around the home before starting the fire and then fleeing. Authorities also reported being able to smell petroleum around the outside of the house near where the fire started.

A witness also told police that they saw Cummings-Goins putting gasoline in a milk jug near the scene, the warrants state. The witness also told officers they heard Cummings-Goins talking on the phone and telling someone that he was going to burn down the house.

Cummings-Goins and McCray remained in jail Thursday afternoon. They were each given bonds totaling $49,000.