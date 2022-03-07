HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men have received federal sentences for drug distribution, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Scorpio Teriell Tisdale, 28, of Galivants Ferry, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of court-ordered supervision, according to the release. Michael Keith McKenith, 32, of Aynor, was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by four years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Tisdale and McKenith both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, according to the release.

The United States Attorney’s Office said evidence showed Tisdale and McKenith were both involved in a conspiracy over multiple years to distribute heroin and fentanyl in the Aynor area. Tisdale had nearly 15 kilograms of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, while McKenith had 2.5 kilograms of heroin and some fentanyl.

Two other people have also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at a later date, according to the release. Those names were not released.