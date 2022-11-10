HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned earlier this year after allegedly giving false information in warrants, according to documents obtained by News13.

Sgt. William McMeins Jr allegedly presented a search warrant containing several misleading and incorrect statements in the affidavit, according to the documents. He resigned May 20 and had been with J. Reuben Long Detention Center since 2015.

Deputy Michael Bryant allegedly knowingly and willingly presented several arrest warrant affidavits containing false, misleading and incorrect statements, according to the documents. Bryant resigned May 19 and had worked with J. Reuben Long Detention Center since 2008.

“The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and J. Reuben Long Detention Center work hard to uphold the public’s trust,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News13. “After receiving a citizen complaint, we conducted a thorough investigation into two former officers. Our investigators reviewed incident reports, hundreds of emails, recorded interviews, and body camera footage. Ultimately, we concluded that these two former officers did not uphold our strict policy of truthfulness. The actions of McMeins and Bryant are not representative of the training and service we provide to Horry County Citizens. Both officers resigned as a result of this investigation and we reported their misconduct to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy for further action.”

A letter from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says McMeins wasn’t charged because “There is no evidence of improper personal benefit gained by the subject through his actions to imply criminal intent.”

“Although the manner in which the subject conducted this search and documented his actions are under proper scrutiny here, your investigation supports the fact that the illegal weapons and drug related items were present in the vehicle and subject to an inventory search and the inevitable discovery doctrine,” the letter reads.

The solicitor’s office said there was “insufficient evidence of criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt to pursue criminal charges against this subject.”

