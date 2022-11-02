HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash injured two people Tuesday evening in the Conway area and left several lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at 7:31 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 501 and Highway 544, HCFR said.

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital. No details about their condition are available at this time.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.