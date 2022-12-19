HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a house fire near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 8:40 a.m. Monday on Rosebud Lane, HCFR said. The fire is now under control.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to HCFR. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The two people displaced by this fire will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

The Horry County Police Department assisted with the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.