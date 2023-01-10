HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 917 and Highway 792 near Loris, HCFR said.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to possible delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.
