HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:15 a.m. to the crash in the area of Highway 501 Business and Claridy Road. The crash briefly blocked the southbound lanes of the highway.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. Horry County police assisted at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

