HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 6:53 a.m. to the area of Old Highway 31 and Hidden River Road after getting a call about a crash with entrapment. Two people were taken to the hospital.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating.
