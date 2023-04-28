HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 6:53 a.m. to the area of Old Highway 31 and Hidden River Road after getting a call about a crash with entrapment. Two people were taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating.

