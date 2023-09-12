HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are hurt after a four-vehicle crash in the area of E. Highway 19 and Highway 701 South in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two people have been brought to the hospital, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 8:18 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.