HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were being taken to the hospital late Monday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash in the area of Holmestown Road and Bella Road near Surfside Beach, authorities said.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash has lanes of traffic blocked, and motorists as asked to avoid the area if possible. HCFR was dispatched to the crash at 4:27 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.