HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt Friday morning and the road was blocked after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of Highway 544 and Woodwinds Drive near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 10:01 a.m. after getting a report of someone being trapped after a crash. Two people were taken to the hospital, but no information about their injuries was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Horry County police are assisting at the scene.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of first responders working at the scene.