HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a scooter, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 7:21 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 and Star Bluff Road near Longs. Lanes of traffic were blocked and people were asked to avoid the area while crews worked at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.