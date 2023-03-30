HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash involving a scooter, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR was dispatched at 7:21 a.m. to the area of Highway 90 and Star Bluff Road near Longs. Lanes of traffic were blocked and people were asked to avoid the area while crews worked at the scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.