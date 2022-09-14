HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash that blocked traffic in the area of Forestbrook Road and Harbison Circle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 8:53 a.m., and motorists were asked to avoid the area while first responders worked at the scene. No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

