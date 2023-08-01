HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle overturned in a crash south of Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 5:42 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.