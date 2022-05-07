HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt after Friday night in a shooting in the Forestbrook area, according to Horry County police.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. on Hunters Trail, HCPD said.

HCPD said it has suspects in custody but a police spokesperson said it’s “not clear yet who will be charged [versus] who is interviewed and released.”

The two people injured were taken to a hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.