HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hurt after Friday night in a shooting in the Forestbrook area, according to Horry County police.
It happened about 10:15 p.m. on Hunters Trail, HCPD said.
HCPD said it has suspects in custody but a police spokesperson said it’s “not clear yet who will be charged [versus] who is interviewed and released.”
The two people injured were taken to a hospital. No word on their condition at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
