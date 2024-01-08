HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash along W. Highway 501 and Highway 22, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened in the Conway area, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 5:17 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.