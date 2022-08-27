HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a motorcycle crash in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. The crash blocked traffic while emergency crews worked at the scene.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
