HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a motorcycle crash in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Bradford Circle. The crash blocked traffic while emergency crews worked at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

