HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a crash involving two vehicles near Loris that caused one of them to hit a nearby home, authorities said.

It happened at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash blocked lanes of traffic while crews worked at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

