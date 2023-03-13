HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked off after a two-vehicle crash that caused entrapment on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard and April Gray Lane in the Forestbrook community, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, HCFR said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 8:50 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The public is being asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene and to avoid delays.