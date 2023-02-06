HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash that is blocking lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 17 South under Highway 90 near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 1:36 p.m.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of emergency crews working in the area. No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.