HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic have reopened after two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in the area of River Oaks Drive and Waccamaw Boulevard in the Forestbrook community, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

The road reopened at about 8:15 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two people that were hurt were taken to a nearby hospital, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 7 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

