HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning in the area of E. Highway 501 and University Plaza Drive near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 10:01 a.m. to the three-vehicle crash, which is blocking lanes of traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those working at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating, along with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Count on News13 for updates.