HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked.

Only one car was involved in the crash, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.