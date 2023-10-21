HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 9 and Highway 66 near Loris because of a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 5:06 p.m. and two people are being taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on News113 for updates.