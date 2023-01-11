HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

No other details were immediately available.