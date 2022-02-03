2 injured in crash on Highway 90 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday evening in a crash on Highway 90 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 5:33 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 and Lendrim Lake Drive, HCFR said. As of 6:30 p.m., lanes of traffic were blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.